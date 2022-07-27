Good injury news for Arsenal as the new season approaches

As Arsenal were preparing for the preseason game against Chelsea in Orlando, I wrote a post about the injuries to the ‘Usual suspects’ of Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith-Rowe and Takehero Tomiyasu all being unavaliable for the match, which was basically the same position we were in at the end of last season, although I did say that the new signing Fabio Vieira had started training with the squad and could make his debut in America.

I was wrong about our new Portugese midfieñder, but hopefully he should be available to return to light training next week, after recovering from an injury to a bone in his foot. It is unlikely that Vieira will be ready to face Crystal Palace, but the latest training pics from Arsenal since returning from the States has seen Tierney, Smith-Rowe and Tomiyasu all being involved in normal training.

The last thing we wanted to do was start the season the way we ended it, with our left back, our right-back and Thomas Partey all being seriously missed in the end-of-season run in. But with Partey having been involved in pre-season and Tierney and Tomi back in group training, we should be loooking very strong indeed by the time the Palace game comes around…

Tomiyasu was in training (in the background) pic.twitter.com/v4XdHXekG0 — Jeorge Bird (@jeorgebird) July 26, 2022

And finally we have Emile Smith-Rowe, who had to be treated with kid gloves last season because of continually niggling injuries. He is back in training but it remains to be seen if he can handle 90 minutes in a full game yet.

Although right now, it looks like Arteta is going to have a few selection headaches by the time we face Palace…

