Good luck Arteta – The hardest part is yet to come…

by vuyo mataka

Arteta and The Arsenal are on a good run. Four wins in a row, fourth in the league with three games in hand and a highly motivated squad, the team looks likely to finish in the Champions League positions. The season is not over, but if the team performs at this level for the rest of the season, Top Four will be ours. Arteta has done a good job with the squad, getting rid of the deadwood, establishing a starting 11 and improving the team’s performance. He is half-way through the rebuild and now the hard part comes. Now it is time for the team to change from top 4 contenders to title challengers and be a constant presence in the Champions League.

The summer window will be important for the team. Depending on where we finish, it will dictate the kind of players Arsenal will be able to bring in. Arsenal will have to part with most of our senior players, with the club lacking in experience, will we opt for experienced older players or continue signing you players that will grow with the team? The situation with William Saliba will be an interesting one. He has shone in Ligue 1 so far, proving he is ready to play in the Premier League. With Ben White and Gabriel Magalhães having a good partnership, which may limit his minutes, do we let him go for a good fee or let him stay and fight for his opportunity?

Arteta too has to improve on how he manages the squad throughout the season. When it comes to a competition like the FA Cup, it is more like a sprint, the goal is clear and doesn’t need as much motivation. With the Premier League it is more of a marathon, you know the goal, but the journey is long, and lack of focus can cause you to fall off the pace. He needs to be able to have good enough squad and is able to keep them motivated throughout the season, even through difficult stretches. With the team doing well, expectations are higher and so is the pressure. If he is unable to reach this expectation, eventually, support of the fans, and of the players ,will be lost and the man that has improved the club will be another failed manager.

Good luck Arteta, the hardest part is yet to come.

