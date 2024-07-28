Good luck Thierry and Laca – but can you name the six Arsenal players that won gold at the Olympics

While watching the Opening Ceremony in Paris I thought to myself which Gunners have actually won the gold medal at the Olympics?

Harold Wilson – 1912 Stockholm

8 years before for joining Arsenal, the striker not just won Gold but scored 9 goals in the process. That includes 6 in one match. No one else in Britain has scored more Olympic goals then Wilson. He served his nation in World War 1 and was part of some of the early football movies as well as having a career on the stage.

In sporting terms though the Olympics was his greatest achievement.

Died in 1955 of a heart attack at the age of 68

Gordan Hoare -1912 Stockholm

While Wilson overshadowed him with 9 goals in three games, Wilson saved his two for the Final against Denmark. Over a 5-year period had 2 spells at then Woolwich Arsenal.

Also served in the First World War. Passed away in 1973. He was 89 years old.

Kanu – 1996 Atlanta

Still seen at their golden generation, Nigeria won Gold, including a 4-3 win over Brazil in the semi-Finals where Kanu equalised in added time before scoring the winner in extra time. That meant by the age of 20 he had already lifted the Champions League and an Olympic Gold medal.

When it was discovered, he had been born with a heart defect, the fear was surgery would rob Africa of one of its finest talents fulfilling hid potential. Continuing to play at the highest level is an achievement in itself but to adds the honours to his CV that he did remains remarkable. Few have won a title in England, FA Cup, UEFAs top two prizes and a Gold Medal!

Lauren – 2000 Sydney

Arguably the greatest year of Lauren’s life? He had already lifted the African Nations Cup before going into the Olympics. He would score an 89th winner from the spot in the semifinal and would so again when the Final went to a shootout.

The Lions retained AFCON in 2002 thanks to another penalty shootout where again our invincible converted. That made him famous in Cameroon for his cool penalty style. Something he would demonstrate for us in two North London Derbies and the 2005 FA Cup Final. The most successful African to play for Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus – 2016- Rio De Janeiro

South America have always taken the Olympics seriously but perhaps zero country were under pressure to win a Gold Medal then Brazil in 2016. Not just were they carrying the emotion of being hosts but they had the trauma of the 2014 World Cup which intensified when they faced Germany in the Final fresh off their 7-1 humiliation. The striker scored 3 times overall including 2 in the semifinal. His efforts were enough to get his first senior cap a month later

Martinelli – 2020 Tokyo

Wasn’t in the original squad that were selected for Japan only called up after an injury to Pedro. Only played 75 minutes but contribution was crucial, scoring in the semifinal penalty shootout.

Good luck to Thierry and Lacazette this summer

