Good luck to Aaron Ramsdale on his move to Southampton – He can only get better

In the summer of 2021, Arsenal paid roughly £24 million for Aaron Ramsdale from relegated Sheffield United. Despite his status as a “relegated goalkeeper” when he arrived at Emirates Stadium, Ramsdale remained unfazed.

However, months into his Arsenal career, he had won over the Gooners. The Emirates faithful adored him for his confidence in playing with his feet, his stunning diving saves, his passionate celebrations, his mocking of opposition fans, and the tight bond he formed with his own followers.

Many forget he joined Arsenal during the toughest years of Arteta’s project. He joined at a time when the Gooners had low expectations for their team. However, by his third year with the club, he had returned the team to Premier League contention.

He led Arsenal to a second-place finish in the 2022–23 Premier League season, winning over everyone. The Gunner decision-makers even opted to offer him a new contract. And when he signed a contract extension last summer, Arsenal fans assumed they had their number one for years. But then an opportunity to sign David Raya, whom Brentford were looking to let go, presented itself, and Arsenal seized it, signing the Spaniard on an initial £3 million loan deal.

Initially, Ramsdale and Raya were competing for a spot on the team. However, once Raya was introduced and grew into the team with his superior goalkeeping, it became difficult to bench him, and Ramsdale lost favor.

Good players do not want to sit on the bench, and after a disappointing 2023-24 season, Ramsdale was eager to leave this summer. He struggled to find a new home, but Southampton, for £18 million plus £7 million in add-ons, have signed him.

The Ramsdale-Arsenal decline was severe and the market harsher, but he can revive his career at Southampton. The Saints are getting a big personality and a powerful keeper. Although they couldn’t work together for a long time, Aaron Ramsdale will be remembered warmly for reviving Arsenal’s soul under coach Mikel Arteta. If he excels at St Marys Stadium, he has the potential to become a premier league and football icon, not just an Arsenal hero.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…