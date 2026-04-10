Good luck to Arsenal legend super Jack Wilshere

While Arsenal had a miserable experience at Wembley three weeks ago, there is still a chance one of our own could be lifting a trophy at the home of English football this weekend.

That is because Jack Wilshere will lead out Luton for Sunday’s Vertu Trophy Final. There are not many who have sat in the dugout for the Football League Trophy who have played in a World Cup and Champions League. There are some managers who go their entire careers without silverware. Super Jack might get one in his first season as a full-time head coach.

A New Chapter at Wembley

It is the latest step in our former midfielder’s coaching career. When you consider he is only 34, it again reminds you how injuries robbed football of a special talent. He could still have been playing today.

That is why one of the classiest things Mikel Arteta did since his own return to North London was to invite his former teammate back to Colney, first to train, then to work with the academy. Once his captain, Arteta would have seen qualities in Wilshere that would benefit our youngsters, yet it was also an experienced leader trying to show a friend that a world existed where he could remain in the sport.

From Setback to Opportunity

It took Jack some time to accept what many already knew; his mind was willing, but his body was not.

With 30,000 fans following the club to Wembley, the Hatters squad will benefit from being led by a man with experience of lifting FA Cups and representing his country at the same stadium.

After consecutive relegations, that knowledge would have been a significant factor in the League One side giving him an opportunity in management. There will be a moment on the touchline against Stockport where Wilshere pauses to reflect. This is the reward for his sound decision, validation of his positive choices, and vindication for not walking away and allowing depression to prevail.

For the misfortune he endured on the pitch, if anyone deserves to wake up on Monday with a medal around his neck, it is Super Jack.

Good luck, Wilshere.

Once a Gunner, always a Gunner