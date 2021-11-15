Good luck to Jack Wilshere wherever he goes…

Jack Wilshere: To quit or to carry on? By Sylvester Kwentua

Our ex-Gunner Jack Wilshere is currently training with Arsenal as he decides what he will do in the future. At the age of 29, most professional footballers must have had a career filled with emotional satisfaction and of course, trophies. This is the age that most footballers start planning for life after football. At this age, you hardly hear of players talking about new challenges; rather, what they talk about most times, are plans to retire soon. In Jack Wilshere’s case however, at the age of 29, he seems undecided on his next steps, career wise.

Jack Wilshere’s career has been seriously derailed by injuries, with a 17-year spell at Arsenal coming to an end in 2018. He had unsuccessful stints at West Ham and Bournemouth, where he last played professionally in the Cherries’ Championship play-off semi-final first-leg win over Brentford on May 17.

The former England international footballer is currently training with the Gunners’ first team, while also working on his coaching badges, but speaking to BBC Sport recently, Wilshere confessed that he was in a dilemma about whether to carry on searching for a new club or retiring from football. Hopefully, he makes a decision soon. While Jack is yet to decide his next move, one can only wish him luck, while praying he gets his next step right. However, I am sure a lot of football fans would have wished he was still actively playing football, as his type is the type of player every team would love to have around.. if only injury would permit him to play.. One nice word for Wilshere as he thinks of the next phase, please.

