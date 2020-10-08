Good Luck to Lucas Torreira – Arsenal just didn’t work out for him

Will losing Lucas Torreira be a positive or a negative?

And so we bid goodbye to our little man in midfield, Lucas Torreira, who inevitably was going to leave anyway given that he had dropped down the pecking order at the club, falling behind Ceballos and the rejuvenated Elneny, and given that we were in the hunt for, and then finally got, another midfielder, it was clear to see that his time at the club was up.

It is sad that he has left, only because he had the potential to be a great player at the club, maybe lack of playing time and injuries played a part in us not being able to see his full potential, but on his day we cant deny that he didn’t do well because there were times that he was flawless and showed us why we got him in the first place.

I do believe that La Liga would be a better fit for Torreira though, and given that he plied most of his trade in Italy and given that Spain and Italy are quite similar in terms of conditions and demands, it may be why he was unable to cope with the weather and the demands in the Premier League, which is why he failed to really make a statement.

Although he has gone on loan, there is an option for Atletico to buy him come the end of the season, an option which I am sure they will take up, given that we have now added Thomas Partey to our ranks it is clear there won’t really be any room for Torreira if he returns.

I wish him the best of luck in his journey at Atletico Madrid and I hope he manages to find the talent and the strength to go back to being the player that first made Arsenal turn and buy him.

Gooners how do you feel about Torreira leaving us?

Shenel Osman