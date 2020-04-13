Good news and bad? Real Madrid to turn away offers

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had supposedly earmarked Luka Jovic as the potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Real Madrid are now said be set on the idea of keeping the Serbian international.

As speculation was building around the future of PEA, the original interest was said to be stemming from Barcelona, and then Manchester United, before we supposedly made contact with Real about his supposed availability.

The player himself has made no secret of his love for the Galacticos, and would likely have jumped at the chance to move there this summer, but if they have more interest in keeping Jovic that may well help us in our bid to keep him.

The former Borussia Dortmund star said: “Before he died two years ago I promised him that one day I would play for Real Madrid,” he revealed in 2016.

“My grandfather was from Avila, not far from Madrid. It’s what I said to him. I know it’s not easy but it’s something I keep in mind.

“I celebrate my goals with a cartwheel in honour of Hugo Sánchez. I’ve seen many videos of him on the internet and I’ve been following him since I was a boy.

“To play for Madrid or for another great club in La Liga would be a nice gift to my mother, Margarita, who is Spanish.”

It remains to be seen whether Barca will also be following up their interest, and should neither Spanish giant come in for him, he may well remain an Arsenal player beyond the summer, at which point we will hopefully be in a position to build on our impressive start under Arteta, and push on for a spot in the top four, or even more.

Would Aubz only quit the club to join Real or Barca? How do you rate our chances of Aubameyang playing for us next season?

Patrick