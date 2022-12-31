Good news – Arsenal triggers an extension to contract of key man

Arsenal has triggered a one-year extension on William Saliba’s deal and he will now stay with them until 2024.
The defender joined the club in 2019 and spent the next two and half seasons of his deal out on loan before returning this term to prove his worth.
The Gunners have enjoyed having him back and he has been a rock in their defence as they top the Premier League standings.
Saliba was selected by France for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, which showed his importance to their team and the defender continues to deliver top showings.
His deal was set to expire at the end of this season, but Arsenal always retained an option for another year and The Athletic reveals they have activated it.
They are in talks with him over a new deal and hope he signs a new long-term contract before this one expires.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saliba has been a superb player for us since he eventually started playing this season and we need to keep him.
The Frenchman is a star now and should be our main defender for the next decade, which makes retaining him a priority.
Hopefully, he will agree on the terms of a new long-term contract soon and commit his future to us.
Good. The reports of the contract having an extra-year option were true then.
OT: The Opta team of the year has been published, based on a large number of metrics and the only Arsenal player to make the side is Gabriel Magalhaes.
Apparently only he and Saka have started every PL match in 2022, with Gabriel missing only 62 minutes in the league in total.
N.B. The rules are that players must have played in both seasons of 2022 to qualify, so no Saliba, Haaland etc.
Seems more like we’re forcing him to stay. If he were so dead set on staying, he would have signed the contract, instead of us having to activate the extension. Meaning, we’ll be forced to sell him at the end of the season before he decides to run down his contract…Jus sayin. 🤨
Interesting to read how completely differently from my view yours is! I take that extension as showing him HOW MUCH WE VALUE HIM.
I am convinced he will sign a contact fairly soon, but I ALSO RECOGNISE THAT NEW CONTRACTS THESE DAYS ARE FAR MORE COMPLICATED(WITH AGENTS DEEPLY INVOLVED IN THE DRAFTING) THAN THEY WERE WAY BACK WHEN.
Triggering a contract extension is never a good sign. It means the player is not willing to sign the contract offered by the club. Think Pogba at Man u. I expect him to leave in the summer.