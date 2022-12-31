Good news – Arsenal triggers an extension to contract of key man

Arsenal has triggered a one-year extension on William Saliba’s deal and he will now stay with them until 2024.

The defender joined the club in 2019 and spent the next two and half seasons of his deal out on loan before returning this term to prove his worth.

The Gunners have enjoyed having him back and he has been a rock in their defence as they top the Premier League standings.

Saliba was selected by France for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, which showed his importance to their team and the defender continues to deliver top showings.

His deal was set to expire at the end of this season, but Arsenal always retained an option for another year and The Athletic reveals they have activated it.

They are in talks with him over a new deal and hope he signs a new long-term contract before this one expires.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been a superb player for us since he eventually started playing this season and we need to keep him.

The Frenchman is a star now and should be our main defender for the next decade, which makes retaining him a priority.

Hopefully, he will agree on the terms of a new long-term contract soon and commit his future to us.

