Good news as Injured Arsenal star is close to a return to action

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Kieran Tierney is very close to returning to first-team action with Arsenal.

The Scottish defender has been sidelined since December last year and he is yet to feature for the Gunners since Mikel Arteta was made manager.

The Spaniard will be delighted to have him back as things begin to ease off on the injury front.

About Tierney’s return from injury, Arteta said as per Arsenal.com: “He is much closer. He is evolving really well, he feels fit and confident.”

“He’s going to start with contact. Hopefully, we can have him soon.”

Tierney was the most expensive Scottish player when he joined Arsenal from Celtic where he has had a trophy-laden spell.

He moved for £25million and he is expected to become Arsenal’s number one left-back for years to come.

However, injury has hindered his development this season and the Gunners will be hoping that he can start to repay the money they spent on him.

Arteta has had to use Bukayo Saka on the left side of his defence for much of this season and the return of Tierney would reduce the workload and expectations on the 18 years old.

No date has been fixed yet but the fact that he is getting close means that Arsenal will have him available as the season comes to a conclusion.