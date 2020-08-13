Good news as key Arsenal defender targets September return

Pablo Mari has returned to North London to continue his rehabilitation as he looks to be available for Arsenal as early as September.

The Spanish defender joined the club on loan from Flamengo in January, and earned himself a permanent move with some sturdy displays at the back, and will now be expected to play a key role for us in the new season also.

Mari could well be the man to forge a long-term partnership with new arrival William Saliba, who was signed 12 months ago only to be allowed to stay with his previous club St Etienne on loan for the previous campaign.

It’s strange how the brain works, with Mari seeming to forge his way into our first-team plans in with only two 90 minute outings prior to the Coronavirus pandemic which put a halt to the campaign, before he lasted less than 25 minutes of the restart before succumbing to injury.

Despite less than a handful of appearances, he has already showed enough to be considered a key part of our future, and I can’t wait to see him alongside Saliba next term.

The Standard states that Pablo Mari will miss the Community Shield tie against Liverpool at Wembley, and may still miss the opening league fixture also, but is hoping to make his return to action before the end of next month.

Am I alone in feeling like Mari featured in more than three matches for our side this term? Does anybody doubt his ability to stake a claim for regular football?

Patrick