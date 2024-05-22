Good news as Swedish international Stina Blackstenius renews contract with Arsenal Women

Guess what? Stina Blackstenius has just renewed her contract with our beloved Arsenal Women! The news we’ve all been eagerly awaiting has finally arrived. Initially scheduled to depart as a free agent this summer with a hip injury, the Swedish player has now committed to The Arsenal.

Now, with this new deal, there’s reason to believe that Arsenal may have promised Blackstenius a significant role in the team. Quite interesting, right? During the 2023–24 league campaign, it’s fair to say that the Swedish striker wasn’t considered a top pick, especially after the arrival of Alessia Russo.

But Stina made sure to take advantage of any opportunity she had to remind Jonas Eidevall not to underestimate her. By the end of the season, Eidevall couldn’t help but notice her, even though she started off as a peripheral player. The Swede turned out to be a reliable choice when given the opportunity to play.

She won the Continental Cup for Arsenal by scoring the winning goal in the 116th minute of a close match against Chelsea. She also played a crucial role in Arsenal’s impressive 2-1 victory over Manchester City on their home ground, scoring two goals.

She actually ended up being the top scorer for Arsenal this season, scoring a total of 18 goals. After showcasing her impressive skills in scoring goals, numerous clubs were eager to sign her on a free transfer which was rumoured to include Barcelona, amongst others. I’m guessing these clubs were probably offering her a deal that would give her more playing time.

I think Arsenal could have used that as leverage to convince her to sign a new deal, so there’s a better chance she’ll get more playing time next season. Jonas Eidevall is going to have a tough time playing Russo and Blackstenius together. It’s going to be a beautiful headache for him. Some Gooners have been suggesting this pairing up front, but it seems like the Arsenal manager wasn’t too keen on the idea. However, he may have to rethink that one.

“I’m so happy to have signed a new contract here at Arsenal,” said Stina on signing with Arsenal. “In the space of two and a half years, this club has come to feel like home – that’s thanks to my team-mates and the staff of course, but most of all because of our wonderful supporters.

“There is such a special atmosphere around this club and we are all hungry to achieve more together. Your support means the world to me and I can’t wait to get back here to go again next season.”

Are you happy with Arsenal Women’s first positive news, after the departure of Miedema, D’Angelo & Marckese Gooners?

COYGW!

Danni P

