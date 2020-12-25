Good News: Chelsea could be missing three key players for Arsenal clash

Every Arsenal game now is a big game, and when they are facing top opponents, the need to win becomes even more important.

They will face Chelsea tomorrow in the Premier League and it is a match that they simply cannot lose.

The Gunners will obviously want to win that game and the latest Chelsea team news may have handed them a boost.

In his press conference ahead of the game, Frank Lampard confirmed that Hakim Ziyech will miss the game for the Blues.

He also said that Reece James and Ben Chilwell were injury doubts for the match as well.

Ziyech has struggled with injuries this season, but when he has been fit to play, he has been an assist machine for the west Londons side.

He had already provided 3 assists in 7 league games before his injury.

Chilwell and James have played key roles in Chelsea’s season and both players will be big misses for the Blues as well.

‘No, he won’t be fit for Arsenal,’ he said of Ziyech via Mail Sport.

‘He had a knee injury at the start of the season and he now has a muscle injury.

‘You have to wait to recover. It’s not a long-term concern and we hope to have him back in the next week or so.’

‘They’re both doubtful,’ he added on Chilwell and James.

‘We’re not sure whether they will be fit for either game.’