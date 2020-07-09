Good news for Arsenal after Real Madrid open to offers for summer target

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Luka Jovic this summer as the Serbian has been transfer-listed by Real Madrid.

He has struggled in his first season at the Bernabeu and a number of disciplinary issues (The Sun) have affected him recently.

He flouted lockdown rules during the height of the coronavirus pandemic to return to his native country, and he has recently been asked to self-isolate after his close friend tested positive for the virus.

The attacker hasn’t impressed well in his maiden season with just 2 goals from 16 La Liga games for Los Blancos, and it seems that his latest troubles off the pitch have proven too much for the club.

Real Madrid has previously backed the Serbian for his transgressions, but the front page of Marca via Mail Sport is claiming that Los Blancos would listen to offers for his signature now.

It claims that the club is no longer convinced that he has a future with them despite handing him a six-year deal when he signed for them last summer.

Jovic is one of Mikel Arteta’s summer targets (The Sun) as the Spaniard looks for new attacking options just in case he cannot get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a new deal.