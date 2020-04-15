Good news for Arsenal as Barcelona linked with yet another alternative to Aubameyang

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang beyond this season.

The Gunners have been looking to keep Aubameyang from the clutches of Barcelona in the summer and the latest news from Spain will be music to their ears.

Marca is claiming that the Spanish champions have identified another striker as their Plan B should they fail to land Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

The Catalans have made Martinez their first-choice striker in the summer, but they are struggling to convince Inter to sell him.

Earlier reports indicated that if they cannot sign the Argentine in the summer, they will turn their attention to Aubameyang.

However, they have now made Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad their second choice claims Marca.

This will be a boost for the Gunners as they want to keep the Gabonese star at all costs.

If Barcelona abandons their pursuit of Martinez, then Aubameyang could remain at the Emirates because Inter, who is his second major suitors, would not need to sign a new attacker.

Several individuals have urged Aubameyang to move to a bigger team, but he has maintained that he is happy at Arsenal and the club will be hoping that he finally puts pen to paper and agrees on a contract extension.