Good news for Arsenal as Inter Milan make Aubameyang second choice

A Report from Italy has handed Arsenal a boost in their quest to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang beyond this summer.

The Gunners are struggling to tie down the Gabon star to a new deal, primarily because some top teams have set their eyes on him.

Several reports have linked the striker with a move to Barcelona, but the Catalans would rather sign Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

Inter, on the other hand, have made Aubameyang their top target to replace Martinez if they are forced to sell the Argentinean to Barcelona.

This has caused concern for Arsenal, particularly because Martinez keeps getting closer to joining Barcelona.

However, a fresh report from Italy has handed Arsenal a boost as they try to keep their captain.

Calciomercato claims that Inter has turned their attention towards Everton Striker, Moise Kean if they lose Martinez.

Keen moved to Everton from Juventus in the summer, but the Italian has struggled to get going in the Premier League.

Inter believe that a change of environment might be the reason he is struggling on Merseyside and they want to bring him back to familiar territory.

Signing Kean would make Aubameyang’s options outside the Emirates even smaller and that may persuade him to sign a new Arsenal deal.