Good news for Arsenal as options for Aubameyang start to narrow

Arsenal might win the battle to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang eventually as his options outside the Emirates continues to shrink.

The Gabon striker is on the radar of several top sides like Inter Milan, Manchester United and Barcelona.

However, the Gunners want to keep their much-loved captain as he would be almost impossible for them to replace.

Barcelona only has him as their Plan B as the Catalans target Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

The Italians had made Aubameyang their number one target should they sell Martinez to Barcelona.

However, recent reports from Italy via Standard Sports claims that the Italians have now turned their attention to Manchester United’s Anthony Martial.

It claims that if Antonio Conte’s men lose Martinez to Barcelona, they would prefer to sign Martial as a replacement for the Argentinean.

This would be good news for Arsenal in their bid to keep hold of their captain.

While Aubameyang has insisted that he is happy to remain at Arsenal, the club could struggle to meet his new wage demands, especially in light of the financial strain on the club caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

It may also be the case that Arsenal comes to the conclusion that it is better to cash in on Aubameyang while they can to ease the financial hit the club is taking right now.