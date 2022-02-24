Good news for Arsenal as Sevilla is now ready to sell target

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Sevilla striker, Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Gunners would be in the market for new attackers when the transfer window reopens.

The Daily Mail says the Moroccan is one of their key targets, and they have been monitoring him in La Liga.

He hasn’t been in his best form this season due to injuries and not being selected often enough.

However, he showed his capabilities in the previous campaign, and he might bring the goals back to the Emirates.

In a major boost to Arsenal’s chances of landing him, Todofichajes says Sevilla is now prepared to cash in on him.

The Spanish club added Anthony Martial to their squad in the last transfer window, and they might pursue a permanent move for the Manchester United loanee which would require money.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 24, En-Nesyri is at an age where he can get better, and a move to Arsenal could help him reach his full potential.

Mikel Arteta has been signing young players who can develop further and that makes a move for him good.

However, Arsenal has other transfer targets for the same position and the Gunners would want to sign players that can make an immediate impact at the Emirates.