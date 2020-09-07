Good news for Arsenal as star drops positive transfer hint

Alexandre Lacazette has dropped a positive hint about his future at Arsenal as fans look forward to seeing him stay.

The Gunners are rebuilding their team in this transfer window and the former Lyon man has attracted the attention of some top European teams.

Sun Sports claims that Juventus are interested in signing him as Andrea Pirlo reorganises the Italian champions.

Arsenal has also attempted to use him as a sweetener in a deal to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

But he remains one of the fans’ favourites and in the event that the club loses Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in this transfer window, he will become their top striker.

An Arsenal fan used social media to try to persuade him to remain at the Emirates and he gave a positive response. The fan posted on Instagram: “One word. STAY.” as cited by the Sun.

Lacazette responded with a winking face emoji.

The striker scored 10 league goals for the Gunners last season. He had to share the goal-scoring responsibility with Eddie Nketiah at the turn of the year and that might remain that way unless Nketiah is sent out on loan.

He has entered the final two years of his current deal at the club, but the Gunners haven’t made moves to hand him another deal at the moment.