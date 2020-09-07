Good news for Arsenal as target rejects new contract offer 

Arsenal has been handed a major boost in their bid to land Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey this summer after he rejected a new contract offer from the Spaniards, according to Marca as cited by Sun Sport.
The Gunners have been pursuing a move for the Ghanaian for a very long time now and this summer should be when they get that deal done.
Marca claims that Atletico has now accepted that they will lose him and they have made Espanyol’s Marc Roca a target to replace him.
Mikel Arteta has already been backed impressively in this transfer window, however, the former Arsenal midfielder will hope that more players will be signed before the transfer window closes.
Partey has shone for the Spaniards over the past few seasons and in the last campaign, he was one of the best midfielders in the Champions League.
His performances over two legs as Deigo Simeone’s men beat Liverpool in the Champions League knockout stages brought him to the attention of even more fans and top teams.
Mikel Arteta has signed Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes and Dani Ceballos this summer, the latter joining on loan.
But the Gunners will be an even stronger team heading into the new season if they manage to land Partey.
This Partey saga is driving me mental – As mental as the Auba saga?! I can’t decide….
Just skip them like i do, you lose nothing of importance since its only the same thing over and over again.
Maybe I should, Ackshay!!
Maybe Partey will be a gunner…
Sue, Aubamenyang not signing yet is the one driving be nuts..
Driving me nuts *
Perhaps we should target Roca who is younger, cheaper in terms of transfer fee and wages.He is also a very fine player who has potential for further development whereas Partey, who is 28 shortly, is probably at his peak.Food for thought?
I thought he was off to Atletico, Grandad…
I honestly thought we’d have heard something by now, Uzi… it never takes this long to announce, been over a month now! Why?? Why so long??
With all this anxiety I hope we are in with a double 🤓 and that will make me go mental👌
Haha good one, Kenya!! They’d better put us out of our misery soon!!
LOL, Sue..
After the season we just had and all the stress they caused you. Now they do this to you too!
Does the club even have a heart?! 😜 🤣
Might think this event– Partey not agreeing new terms– is the trigger for a transfer to Arsenal.
Nothing else to wait on.