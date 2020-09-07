Good news for Arsenal as target rejects new contract offer 

Arsenal has been handed a major boost in their bid to land Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey this summer after he rejected a new contract offer from the Spaniards, according to Marca as cited by Sun Sport.

The Gunners have been pursuing a move for the Ghanaian for a very long time now and this summer should be when they get that deal done.

Marca claims that Atletico has now accepted that they will lose him and they have made Espanyol’s Marc Roca a target to replace him.

Mikel Arteta has already been backed impressively in this transfer window, however, the former Arsenal midfielder will hope that more players will be signed before the transfer window closes.

Partey has shone for the Spaniards over the past few seasons and in the last campaign, he was one of the best midfielders in the Champions League.

His performances over two legs as Deigo Simeone’s men beat Liverpool in the Champions League knockout stages brought him to the attention of even more fans and top teams.

Mikel Arteta has signed Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes and Dani Ceballos this summer, the latter joining on loan.

But the Gunners will be an even stronger team heading into the new season if they manage to land Partey.