Good news for Arsenal fans as Injured star making good progress

Kieran Tierney nears full fitness as he begins non-contact training.

Kieran Tierney is getting close to a return from injury even though the former Celtic man isn’t expected to return to action for a few more weeks.

The defender isn’t going to be ready for action until March according to Star Sports, however, the same report claims that he has started non-contact training.

The last report on the Arsenal website said the following:

Right shoulder. Dislocated right shoulder during West Ham Utd (a) on 9 December. Successful surgery completed. Good progress being made in rehabilitation process with participation in regular outdoor fitness sessions. Aiming to return to full training in March.

Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic over the summer to much fanfare after his achievements with Brendan Rodgers’ former side.

However, he has struggled for form and injury and this has restricted him to just 11 appearances for Arsenal this season.

Tierney underwent successful surgery after he fell awkwardly against West Ham and Arsenal hope he can return to full training next month.

Arsenal has suffered some setbacks as they attempt to get the best defensive partnership for their team.

Some of their defenders have been underperforming, however, when others get into their stride injury strikes as has been the case for Tierney and Calum Chambers.

Although Arsenal signed Cedric Soares, who can play as both a left-back and a right-back, Mikel Arteta will be keen to have Tierney back as the Scottish full-back is one of the highest-rated in his position.