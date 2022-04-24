Good news for Arsenal with Spanish giant no longer interested in Arsenal man

For some weeks, the future of Gabriel Magalhaes has been in the news with a particular club linked with a transfer for him.

The defender joined Arsenal in 2020 and has been one of their best signings under Mikel Arteta.

In this campaign, he has formed a solid defensive partnership with Ben White at the heart of their defence.

Considering his importance to their team, it is hard to think Arsenal would sell him under any circumstances. Yet Mundo Deportivo, as reported by Sport Witness, claims the former Lille man has been offered to Barcelona.

The report claims the Blaugrana considered if they should make an offer for him, but decided against it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

While the report didn’t say it was his agent that offered him to Barca, it is hard to think anyone from his entourage would want to take him away from Arsenal now.

He is enjoying his time at the club, and has become a key cog in the wheel at the Emirates.

If he leaves, he might not enjoy the same relevance he is getting from Arteta, and that should make him stay in London.

