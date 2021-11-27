Good news from Mikel Arteta ahead of Arsenal’s January transfer window

January transfer window? Nice one boss… By Sylvester Kwentua

Hello friends, I know I have spoken a lot recently about Arsenal’s January transfer window plans and how or what I feel about it, but after a report on Mirror.co.uk reveals what Arteta’s Arsenal transfer plans, is I feel I could add a piece of my little mind.

According to the Mirror.co.uk, Arteta revealed that Arsenal was not planning to let any player leave the club this January, and that includes players like Leno, Lacazette, Nketiah and even Martinelli.

These aforementioned players have had people suggesting if they would still be Arsenal players after January. The good news here is that finally their Arsenal status has been confirmed by Arteta, and this will go a long way in letting fans know what the club is up to.

However, one thing Arteta didn’t reveal was if Arsenal had plans to buy new players in January. He probably is not sure if his team may need an emergency back up in January, hence his silence on that. This is a wise thought from the boss.

So, why is this an exciting news to me? Well, over the last few weeks, I have written one or two articles on what I feel about Arsenal’s January transfer window plans, and I have always insisted that we really don’t need to be active in the January transfer window, unless it is for an emergency. Currently in the team, we have two or more players for a position. This young and dynamic Arsenal team is doing well this season, and the sensible thing the club would do, is to not interrupt the flow in the team now, and allow them to journey together to the end of the season, before thinking of either selling or replacing anybody.

Arteta is building a team in Arsenal and only he knows what he needs to make up his perfect team. If he feels he doesn’t need to let any player leave in January, then he may surely also not need players to be brought in this January. He may think he needs more time with this young and exciting team, to build a winning formula.

So like I always believe, unless it is broken, don’t fix it. Let’s rally behind the team on ground and work wonders together for Arsenal.

We are Arsenal and proud.