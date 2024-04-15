Good news – Jorginho reportedly still keen on staying at Arsenal next season

If you’re a Gooner who likes our Brazilian midfielder Jorginho, we have good news for you.

Over the past few months, the Italian has impressed most Arsenal fans with the control he brings to the team. His calm demeanour and eye for a pass have come in handy for Arsenal dominating games. When on the pitch, he’s enabled Declan Rice to express himself by allowing him to wander forward and influence the attack while he covers the defensive side of the midfield.

When looking at league victories over Manchester City (1-0), Newcastle (4-1), and Liverpool (3-1), you can’t help but laud Jorginho for how he excelled in each.

Given how revolutionary he has been, it would be a shame to lose him on a free transfer in the summer. Fortunately, there is a good possibility that won’t happen. According to rumours from Italy, Arsenal and Jorginho’s entourage are now in talks to prolong his stay at the Emirates. And Jorginho wants to continue with Arsenal.

However, he is not taking any chances. Interestingly, reports stating he is in talks for a new contract include a bombshell. They report that, as talks over a new contract with Arsenal continue, the midfielder’s entourage has a backup plan in place; they are also discussing a possible return to the Italian league with Serie A clubs.

Jorginho is crucial to this Arsenal team; hopefully, he stays.

