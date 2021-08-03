Good News on Thomas Partey injury – “Initial prognosis…”

Thomas Partey was looking in excellent condition during Arsenal’s Mind Series pre-season friendly with Chelsea, and was looking like the star we imagined he was when he arrived last summer.

But his first season was plagued by injuries and we were hoping to see him in his glory in the upcoming camaign, but our hopes were short-lived as he limped off the pitch before half-time, and Mikel Arteta was very worried after the game. “I just had a talk with the doctor,” the boss told Arsenal.com.

“He’s going to have a scan tomorrow and at the moment it’s not looking good because he was in pain and he could not continue which, for Thomas, is pretty unusual.”

So he has had his scan now, and the Arsenal reporter Chris Wheatley has now reported that he is only expected to miss a couple of the Gunners opening League games.

He tweeted…..

Arsenal fans could point to the fact that we were told at times last season that Partey’s injuries were not too serious, only to see him on the sidelines for up to six weeks or more, but hopefully he has had a long rest over the summer and may recover very quickly.

Early indications on Partey’s injury are that he’s likely to miss Arsenal’s opening game against Brentford. However there is optimism that the ankle injury is not as bad as it might have been. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) August 3, 2021

The Ghana international will be very important to Arsenal’s season if we can give him a long run of games and keep him fit all season.

Fingers crossed!