Good news – one Arsenal flop is keen on leaving the Emirates this summer

Arsenal is a team in transition and it is understandable that some of its players would want to leave.

Despite spending over £100 million in the summer, the Gunners have had a poor season and they are still struggling from their disastrous start to the campaign that has seen them change their manager.

Mikel Arteta was appointed the latest manager late last year, and the Spaniard has made the team better, but he knows he might have to get rid of some players and some of them might ask to leave.

One player who looks keen on leaving the Emirates is Hector Bellerin, according to reports.

Sky Deutschland via Sun Sports is claiming that Bellerin is keen to leave the Gunners after a poor campaign that has seen Arteta’s side struggling to qualify for a European competition next season.

It claims that the Spaniard had been interesting Bayern Munich, however, the Germans have decided against making a move for him because they don’t trust his defensive contribution when playing.

Bellerin was one of the most important players at Arsenal but not in recent seasons and I am not sure that too many tears will be shed if he departs the Emirates this summer.

Personally, I view this as good news.