Good news or bad? Asking price ruling rivals out of transfer move

Napoli are claimed to be pricing the likes of Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United out of a move for their striker Victor Osimhen, but I’m not convinced that we should give up on a potential deal.

The Gunners are in desperate need of a new striker at present, with both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette set to become free agents in the coming weeks if extensions are not signed, leaving us with just Folarin Balogun as the most senior striker amongst our ranks.

While we are believed to be prioritising a striker this summer, it wouldn’t be a shock if we was to break our current club record to bring in a player with exceptional talent, and Osimhen certainly ranks as somebody who could well be worth such a fee.

Napoli are claimed to be in want of €110 Million (£93.5 Million) this summer to part ways with their exciting forward, which is believed to be putting off us, United and Newcastle, but I wouldn’t be shocked if we would in fact be willing to pay such a fee.

This summer is our opportunity to make a statement in the market, and such a signing should show other potential targets that we mean business, while also easing any worries of our current crop who may have been dismayed by our recent failure to seal Champions League football.

I think this could well be good news on our part, meaning that we could well be left alone in pursuit of the Nigerian, while I also believe that whilst Napoli are trying to play hardball, I think they have the intention of cashing in this summer, having previously read that their finances are in need of a boost.

Would you be shocked if Arsenal were to pay as much as £93.5 Million for a top striker this summer?

Patrick

