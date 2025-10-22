“Good team player, for me.” Paul Merson praises new Arsenal signing

Paul Merson has expressed his admiration for the way Viktor Gyokeres contributes to Arsenal’s overall play, particularly highlighting his unselfish attitude and determination to put the team first. The forward recently rediscovered his scoring touch with a superb brace against Atletico Madrid, playing a key role in Arsenal’s dominant 4-0 Champions League victory.

The Gunners have enjoyed an excellent start to their season, but the clash with Atletico Madrid was considered their toughest European test so far. During the first half, Arsenal struggled to break down a well-organised Spanish side, but Mikel Arteta’s men eventually found their rhythm and took complete control of the match. Gyokeres’s performance was central to that success, combining intelligent movement, teamwork, and clinical finishing to help secure an emphatic win.

Merson Praises Gyokeres’s Attitude

Merson was particularly impressed not only with Gyokeres’s goals but also with his attitude and work rate when the goals were not coming. The pundit noted that the striker’s willingness to play for the team rather than focusing solely on individual success makes him a vital part of the squad.

Speaking after the match, Merson praised the Swedish striker’s contribution, as quoted by Metro Sports:

“‘You know what I like? He just keeps on going and going, he ain’t all about himself, he’s about the team. If he gets the ball down the channel he’ll play the easy ball for the team, he won’t try and cut inside and have a 30-yard shot that’s never, ever going to go in.

“‘Good team player, for me, you’d want him on your team.’”

A Team Player in Every Sense

Gyokeres’s selfless play has become a defining feature of his time at Arsenal. Even when enduring a goal drought, his commitment to pressing, linking play, and creating opportunities for his teammates has stood out. His brace against Atletico Madrid was not just a return to form in front of goal but also a reminder of the influence he brings to Arsenal’s attacking system.

Merson’s remarks underline the respect Gyokeres has earned for his professionalism and dedication. In a team filled with talent, his balance between selflessness and clinical ability makes him an indispensable asset, embodying the spirit and teamwork that have defined Arsenal’s resurgence this season.

