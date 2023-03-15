Arsenal Women are back to their “best attacking football” and are right back in the title race

After weeks of struggle and inefficiency, Arsenal Women’s attack appears to have clicked. Arsenal were viewed as wasteful in front of goal prior to their 3-1 victory over Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final a few weeks ago.

Back then, when Eidevall saw his team waste chances, he had faith he would find a way for his attack, and he even admitted (after losing to Chelsea in the FA Cup 5th round): “I am an optimist, so I don’t choose to think in that way, but it’s also down to making things on the training ground like habits. It is so easy to overthink when you don’t convert your chances and you start thinking “Maybe I need to do something different, and what if I do this when that situation happens again?”

“Trust your instinct and keep on going and keep creating that on the training ground and making that environment where we can bring those things into the game next week.”

Anyway, the Arsenal boss can now breathe a sigh of relief as his team seems to have found their magic in front of goal. In their last 3 games, they have managed 9 goals (although 2 were own goals), beating Chelsea 3-1, Liverpool 2-0, and Reading 4-0. In his post-match press conference after the Reading win, he wasn’t shy to admit via Sky Sports, “Today was some of the best attacking football I’ve seen us play.”

Arsenal women are a team to watch in this WSL title race, believe that.

There is still a long way to go in the title race and the Gooner Women are bang back in the mix…

Michelle Maxwell

