Gooners are forgetting just how bureaucratic the club’s decision making process is.

It’s safe to say that Arsenal fans aren’t the happiest fan base at the moment—and why should they be? Back-to-back games without a win aren’t the only reason for their frustration. The performances in those matches were certainly below par, even though we created enough chances to win the most recent one against Newcastle. These two games laid bare the same recurring issues we’ve faced throughout this campaign. From our slow build-up play and lack of transitional threat to our poor finishing, our attacking struggles were clear for all to see.

As you might imagine, this has led to an increase in criticism directed toward Mikel Arteta, which, to some extent, is deserved—especially given the misfortune we’ve faced with absences this season. However, among the many criticisms being levelled, there’s one in particular that I find bordering on childish, to say the least.

Solely blaming the manager for not bringing in a particular player for a specific position—or suggesting that he’s actively blocking certain transfers—is a baseless argument. At times, we seem to overestimate how much control Arteta actually has at the club. While it’s clear that he plays a significant role in acquisitions, he doesn’t have the final say on who the club signs or when they are signed. The position in question is, of course, the forward line—most notably the No. 9 role. Watching the Gunners squander chance after chance against Newcastle emphasised the need for a clinical striker, but Arteta cannot simply snap his fingers and make a new signing appear. That’s just not how it works.

Furthermore, it seems that many fans are forgetting just how lengthy and complex the club’s decision-making process is. A 2023 report by The Athletic on our move for Declan Rice shed light on how these decisions are made. The report stated:

“Arsenal’s decision-making process is more bureaucratic than at some other clubs, as names and figures have to go up the chain of command—from the scouting system, Arteta, Edu, and Garlick, and then on to the majority owners, the Kroenke family in the United States—before any official move can be signed off. After that, it is communicated back down through the hierarchy in what is designed to be a model with checks and balances.”

This provides valuable insight into how the club operates and shows why it’s not as simple as “just signing a player.” It also explains why Arsenal has struggled to react quickly to opportunities during recent transfer windows.

To pin the blame solely on Arteta for not bringing in a new centre-forward is, quite frankly, unfair. It’s a misunderstanding of how the club functions and a failure to appreciate the complexities involved in modern football transfers.

I’ll probably get ripped to shreds in the comments for being an “Arteta fanboy,” but I’d love to hear your honest thoughts. What do you think—am I way off the mark, or do you agree? Let me know in the comments below!

BENJAMIN KENNETH