Gooners can rejoice! Arsenal confirm Renee Slegers as the Womens’ permanent head coach!

After the departure of head coach, Jonas Eidevall, in October 2024, his assistant head coach, Renee Slegers, stepped up to the role of interim head coach for Arsenal Women.

Since taking over the interim role at Arsenal, the team has grown in confidence and style. After a poor start of the 2024-25 season under Eidevall, Renee has turned the fortunes of the Arsenal Women’s team around – with the team remaining unbeaten in 11 games, with 10 wins and 1 draw. Arsenal Women are now in contention for the WSL title, sitting 3rd. Arsenal have also reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, after qualifying at the top of their group. Our Gunners are also still in contention across the Women’s FA Cup and FA League Cup.

It is fair to say that Renee Slegers won the hearts of Gooners, Gunners and prominent individuals alike, with even Ian Wright calling for her appointment to the head coach role. It is therefore rather apt that Ian Wright’s get the first interview with Arsenal Women’s newly appointed head coach, Renee Slegers!

Renée Slegers sits down with Ian Wright for her first interview as our head coach 🎙️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 17, 2025

At last we can celebrate Gooners! We asked in December “Surely Arsenal can’t refuse Renee Slegers the job as new Arsenal Women’s head coach?”

Many Arsenal players also spoke out about their respect for Renee including Steph Catley, Leah Williamson & Beth Mead amongst others.

Arsenal’s top striker, Alessia Russo, has been on fire since Renee Slegers took at Arsenal Women.

Arsenal Women’s next fixture is on Sunday 29th January, kick-off 2PM UK, when our Gunners will host bottom-of-the-league Crystal Palace at Meadow Park. This is the 1st game of 2025 and the first game where Renee Slegers is officially Arsenal Women’s new Head Coach!

Are you happy with Arsenal’s new appointment?

COYGW!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….