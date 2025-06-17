Gooners know there’s still ample time to secure a Saka-like winger and elevate Arsenal’s attack

Let’s hope Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta approach this summer transfer window with the same urgency most Arsenal supporters feel.

It is no secret that Arteta wants a proper winger, and the club simply cannot afford to pass up the opportunity to sign one this time around.

It is encouraging, as reported by The Athletic, that Arsenal have finally accepted Nico Williams was never going to join them. But was that not already obvious? The winger has reportedly ignored Arsenal’s approaches for the past two years.

Two months left to land a left-wing threat

One would hope Berta has a reliable list of alternatives prepared. Unlike last summer, there can be no repeat of a fading Raheem Sterling arriving on Deadline Day.

With more than two months remaining in the window, there are no excuses. The Gunners must act with clarity and conviction.

Arsenal could now focus their efforts on signing either Real Madrid’s Rodrygo or Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon. While neither transfer will be straightforward, both players would inject much-needed quality into Arteta’s attacking options.

Supporters have endured enough sagas in recent windows, with drawn-out negotiations and panic buys becoming far too familiar. Berta was appointed to elevate Arsenal’s transfer operations and this is his chance to prove it.

Martinelli and Trossard need support out wide

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have done well to take Arsenal closer to title contention, but neither has yet provided the consistency required to push the club over the line.

The current squad needs another winger, one who can torment full-backs like Bukayo Saka, offer double-digit assists, and pose a genuine goal threat.

Give Arteta a prolific striker, and a Saka-like winger on the opposite flank, and Arsenal could emerge as the team their Premier League rivals fear most.

Fortunately, there is still time to get those deals done, so long as urgency and decisiveness lead the way.

Daniel O

