Gooners make some noise and forget recent history

One of the most notable improvements made by Mikel Arteta since becoming a manager has been the atmosphere at the Emirates. This season, however, there has been a sense that old anxieties have resurfaced, where tension can quickly spread around the stadium. In previous years, opponents often exploited this, knowing that the longer they stayed in matches, the more nervous the environment became. As a former captain, Arteta experienced this firsthand, leading teams that did not always have the personality to respond effectively.
Arsenal’s current position makes that unease difficult to explain. They remain unbeaten at home this season, top both their domestic and European leagues, and hold a first-leg advantage in their Carabao Cup semi-final. On the surface, this is not a side under pressure from poor results. Yet as the campaign progresses, nerves appear to grow rather than excitement, even as success comes closer.
Anxiety despite progress
Normally, anticipation increases as teams approach silverware, but Arsenal supporters often react differently. With the decisive stages of the season approaching, many find it difficult to generate an atmosphere that intimidates visiting sides. This should not be seen as a criticism of the fanbase or the young squad. It is a natural human response when the possibility of achieving something special for the first time in decades brings fear alongside hope.
That context is why Sunday feels like such a significant fixture in the title race. It represents another step towards an objective that has proved elusive for many years, and one that carries emotional weight for supporters of all ages.
A shared responsibility
There is a unique dynamic at play, where players need encouragement from the stands, yet supporters also need belief inspired by performances on the pitch. Both sides are effectively trying to reassure each other. Older fans remember how difficult it can be to cross the final hurdle, while a younger generation has never seen a league title lifted in North London. Across age groups, near misses have created a lingering sense of PTSD, particularly during March, April, and May.
The clearest way to ease those worries for 90 minutes is sustained positivity and volume. Anything less would only work against the shared goal.
______________________________________________________________________
Do we want this? Do we want this one?
WE ******* **** ******* WANT IT1
Sing. Sing all the songs.
“Bukayoooo, Saka, Running down the wing, Saka, Hear the Arsenal sing, Saka, We are going to win the league!”
“Declan Rice is magic, he wears a magic hat, he could have stayed at West Ham, but he said…
“We can hear them crying at the Lane, Eberechi he scores again, One chat with Mik Arteta he said –
“Ohhhhhh, Mik Arteta called him, Said “nows your time to shine, Cos I am collecting Gabi’s, And Gunner make you mine!” They say he walks on water, Then turns it into wine, Oh I believe in Jesus, The Arsenal number nine!”
“He comes from Sweden, the girls are very nice. He dumped his girlfriend, to play in red and white. He’s scoring goals, with the cannon on his chest. His name is Viktor, Viktor Gyokeres! Dududududu Dududududu
Dududududu
Dududududu
Come on Moon Girl ….. Liked it mate. Are you at Emirates today? If, how’s fans’s mood there?
No I’m home in front my big telly. In my number 8 shirt with Jade on back. But they will still hear me singing at the Emirates.
Let’s get it!!!
COYG
Let’s go back 7 clear pleaseeeeee
Love you gunners
It would be iconic if old enemies Wenger and Ferguson sit side by side at Emirates today like the la liga executives ceremonially do.
Btw flurry of Brazilian goals in today’s early games 2 for Chelsea and 1 for Forest. Our 3 Brazilians next…?