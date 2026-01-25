Gooners make some noise and forget recent history

One of the most notable improvements made by Mikel Arteta since becoming a manager has been the atmosphere at the Emirates. This season, however, there has been a sense that old anxieties have resurfaced, where tension can quickly spread around the stadium. In previous years, opponents often exploited this, knowing that the longer they stayed in matches, the more nervous the environment became. As a former captain, Arteta experienced this firsthand, leading teams that did not always have the personality to respond effectively.

Arsenal’s current position makes that unease difficult to explain. They remain unbeaten at home this season, top both their domestic and European leagues, and hold a first-leg advantage in their Carabao Cup semi-final. On the surface, this is not a side under pressure from poor results. Yet as the campaign progresses, nerves appear to grow rather than excitement, even as success comes closer.

Anxiety despite progress

Normally, anticipation increases as teams approach silverware, but Arsenal supporters often react differently. With the decisive stages of the season approaching, many find it difficult to generate an atmosphere that intimidates visiting sides. This should not be seen as a criticism of the fanbase or the young squad. It is a natural human response when the possibility of achieving something special for the first time in decades brings fear alongside hope.

That context is why Sunday feels like such a significant fixture in the title race. It represents another step towards an objective that has proved elusive for many years, and one that carries emotional weight for supporters of all ages.

A shared responsibility

There is a unique dynamic at play, where players need encouragement from the stands, yet supporters also need belief inspired by performances on the pitch. Both sides are effectively trying to reassure each other. Older fans remember how difficult it can be to cross the final hurdle, while a younger generation has never seen a league title lifted in North London. Across age groups, near misses have created a lingering sense of PTSD, particularly during March, April, and May.

The clearest way to ease those worries for 90 minutes is sustained positivity and volume. Anything less would only work against the shared goal.