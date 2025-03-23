Gooners Need That ‘England vs Albania Rice’ Performance Against Real Madrid

The FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier between England and Albania was a fantastic opportunity to watch some of our Gunners in action.

Bukayo Saka (injury), Ben White (match fitness), and Ethan Nwaneri missed out of the England Three Lions squad this international break. However, Arsenal are well-represented by Myles Lewis-Skelly and Declan Rice.

In head coach Thomas Tuchel’s first starting line-up, most Gooners were thrilled to see both Rice and Lewis-Skelly taking to the field.

While I could go on about Lewis-Skelly’s exceptional performance on his debut for the Three Lions, let’s focus on Declan Rice for now.

Rice started alongside Curtis Jones and Jude Bellingham in England’s midfield, and what a performance he delivered.

The ever-reliable Rice kept the game ticking. Tackling, creating chances, delivering pinpoint corners—he did it all.

Against Albania, he created five chances, the most of any player on the pitch. After Lewis-Skelly broke the deadlock, Rice made sure to leave his mark on the game with a brilliant assist.

In the 77th minute, he floated a superb ball into Harry Kane’s path, and the Bayern striker rose to the occasion, converting it to give England a 2-0 lead. That goal sealed Tuchel’s maiden victory as England’s manager.

Rice’s performance hasn’t garnered the plaudits it deserves, but his impact was undeniable. The stats speak volumes about his dominance:

Declan Rice’s stats vs Albania:

– 100% aerial duels won

– 100% tackles won

– 95% pass accuracy

– 99 touches

– 84/88 accurate passes

– 11 passes into the final third

– 5 chances created

– 4/5 accurate crosses

– 1 assist

For Gooners, these kinds of performances are what fuel our hopes. Watching Rice shine fills you with confidence—he’s building momentum to be at his absolute best for Arsenal’s crucial end-of-season fixtures.

With a mammoth Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid on the horizon, the hope is that Rice continues to soar. He could be pivotal in that encounter.

Arsenal’s Champions League campaign holds the key to glory this season, as the Premier League seems out of reach. Liverpool are 12 points ahead, and overtaking them to win the league is an uphill task.

Come the quarter-final, if there’s one thing Arsenal will need, it’s this version of Rice—the “England vs Albania Rice.”

What are your thoughts Gooners? Did you watch the match?

Daniel O

