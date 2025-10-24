Gooners told it’s “criminal” they aren’t quite appreciating £51m man’s impact

Ask anyone to name the highlight of Thomas Partey’s Arsenal career, and they’ll likely point to his 2024-25 performances.

Partey signed off with a masterclass in his final season at the club. For years, Arsenal’s brilliance had been held back by his injury struggles. Whenever they truly needed him, he’d be on the treatment table.

But last season, having finally shaken off those fitness issues, he became a pivotal figure and one of Arsenal’s most reliable performers.

Many felt his resurgence merited a new deal. Yet, in a move both bold and intriguing, Arsenal opted not to offer him one.

Some called it a misstep. Partey’s departure left big shoes to fill, ones many believed would be impossible to replace.

Enter Zubimendi

In response to Partey’s exit, Mikel Arteta finally landed his long-standing midfield target, Martin Zubimendi, for around £51 million.

Though the Spaniard had already proved his quality in La Liga, doubts lingered over whether he could replicate that form in the Premier League.

Months later, Zubimendi has been nothing short of transformative. He has slipped into Arsenal’s rhythm as if he has been part of the setup for years. Now the engine of the team, he is intelligent, composed under pressure, and instinctively precise with every touch.

He orchestrates the midfield and gives Declan Rice the freedom to roam, a dynamic that is proving lethal for Arsenal’s opponents.

Underappreciated brilliance

His understated influence has even sparked debate on The Athletic’s Handbrake Off podcast, where Amy Lawrence and Ian Stone discussed just how crucial he has become.

“People aren’t quite appreciating Zubimendi, I don’t think,” Stone suggested.

Lawrence replied:

“I mean, I think he’s one of those guys that maybe you don’t realise until he’s not there. He just knits things together. I think he’s much more than a knitter-togetherer. Oh my goodness, he is a spectacular footballer. His quickness of brain is a class apart. He’s constantly reading the game, adjusting his position, and making the right little move. It’s absolutely first class.”

We could throw every superlative at Zubimendi and they would all stick. But perhaps the biggest compliment is that Arsenal don’t miss Partey – and that says a lot, given how irreplaceable he once seemed.

It is up for debate, but Zubimendi is arguably Arsenal’s best signing of 2025.

