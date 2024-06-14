Gooners want the best for Miedema, but she shouldn’t move to Man City Women should she?

Vivianne Miedema will leave Arsenal Women on June 30th, after seven wonderful years. Some have agreed it was time she departed (mainly citing her recent injury history), while others believe she still has many years to play at the highest level and should have stayed. The debate over whether she should have stayed or not has become irrelevant as she is leaving..

For most Gooners right now, the most intriguing aspect of Miedema’s exit is which club she will join. Miedema revealed that she will decide where she moves while on vacation. Rumors have been circulating about the destination of the Dutch goal-making machine, since the announcement that she would be leaving The Arsenal.

Reports suggest that Manchester City are leading the hunt to recruit Miedema, and Arsenal’s WSL rivals are considered favorites. Bayern Munich, her old club, are also believed to be interested in recruitinng Miedema, although they have made no real moves to sign her.

As much as we want the best for Miedema, she shouldn’t move to Manchester City should she? Even if that transfer would be advantageous for Viv; she could better her WSL all-time top goalscorer record (which stands at 80 goals), and a consideration of hers may be staying in the UK due to her relationship with Arsenal teammate Beth Mead.

Imagine if she goes on to become a hit in Manchester; would she still be a favorite among Gooners?

After several wonderful years at Arsenal, Miedema should simply quit the WSL surely? However, if she joins Manchester City, let’s hope Mariona Caldentey is as successful as she was at Barcelona last season (in 39 games, 12 goals, 12 assists) and proves to be an upgrade on her.

I personally think that Barcelona will be giving Man City a run for their money, in trying to secure Miedema’s services. She told Barcelona NO before but will it be a YES this time?

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Susan N

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….