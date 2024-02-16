Gooners will be Arsenal’s 12th player in historic SOLD OUT WSL clash with Man United Women

The Top 4 WSL clubs – Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal & Man City Women – go head to head this weekend. Arsenal Women will welcome Manchester United to a SOLD OUT Emirates Stadium, on Saturday 17th February, kick-off 12.30PM UK. You can watch the match live on SkySports.

This will be historic match, as it is the first time in Arsenal Women’s history that they have sold out the Emirates for a Barclays Women’s Super League match.

Currently, Arsenal Women sit 3rd in the WSL, 3 points behind Man City and 6 points behind reigning champions Chelsea. Manchester United are trailing in 4th, on 24 points, as you can see on the WSL table below:

1st place Chelsea will go head to head with 2nd place Manchester City on Friday evening (full details below). The outcome of this match will be key in Arsenal’s WSL title ambitions, but only if they manage to overcome an in-form Manchester United on Saturday..

Friday 16th February

Chelsea v Manchester City (Kingsmeadow Stadium, 7.15pm) – Live on BBC2

Saturday 17th February

Arsenal v Manchester United (Emirates Stadium, 12.30pm) – Live on Sky Sports

I’m hoping for a display from our Gunners, akin to when they beat Chelsea 4-1 at Emirates Stadium in December 2023. I was at that match. The atmosphere was electric. N5 was not quite sold out, but it wasn’t far short, with an attendance of 59,042. And our Gunners were on fire and playing some breathtaking football!

“That’s as bad as I’ve seen us for a long time,” Chelsea boss Hayes said post-match. “They bullied us.”

I hope we see that spark back in our Gunners on Saturday! That high intensity energy that leaves the opposition dumbfounded. With 60,000 fans in attendance, Gooners will be an excellent 12th player for our Gunners! And coming off the back of our Conti Cup QF win, our Gunners should be raring to go!

Are you going to the match? We’d love to get a ‘Fan’s eye view’ of the day!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

