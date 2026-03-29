Gordon v Kvaratskhelia: Which winger should Arsenal sign?

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Anthony Gordon are both on the radar of Arsenal as the club looks to strengthen their attacking options and maintain a high level of quality within the squad. The Gunners are determined to ensure they have sufficient depth in forward areas as they prepare for the upcoming transfer window.

Mikel Arteta has worked extensively to establish Arsenal as one of the leading teams in the country, and the club are keen to sustain that position. Achieving this objective will require further investment in key areas, particularly in wide attacking roles, where reinforcements are being actively considered.

Need for attacking improvement

Arsenal’s interest in both players is partly driven by recent performances from Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, who have struggled to consistently deliver at the expected level in recent weeks. As a result, the club believe that adding either Gordon or Kvaratskhelia could significantly improve their attacking output.

Both targets offer different qualities but are viewed as players capable of making an immediate impact. Their pace, creativity, and goal threat align with Arsenal’s tactical approach, making them attractive options as the club seeks to enhance its overall performance.

Transfer plans taking shape

As reported by Sky Sports, Arsenal are actively targeting both wingers ahead of the next transfer window. The report indicates that while the club may ultimately choose to pursue only one of the two, both remain firmly under consideration at this stage.

There is also a belief that either player could be open to a move to the Emirates, given Arsenal’s current status among Europe’s top sides. This places the Gunners in a strong position as they evaluate their options and prepare for potential negotiations.

Arsenal remain committed to building a squad defined by high-quality talent. Securing the signing of either Kvaratskhelia or Gordon, alongside further additions in other areas, would represent another significant step in their ongoing development.