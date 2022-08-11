Transfer insider Dean Jones has claimed that Arsenal are working hard to find the right player to add to their wide areas.

We have been linked with numerous options in attack this summer, with Raphinha and Raheem Sterling two that we’ve seemingly missed out on already.

The most recent rumour surrounds Villarreal wonderkid Yeremy Pino however, a 19 year-old who has already worked his way into the senior Spain setup, but it remains to be seen how far we could get with our efforts to land him.

Dean Jones insists that we ‘are genuinely’ in the market for a winger however, but that we are desperate not to make a mistake in who we target.

“Arsenal are genuinely looking at options here, but it has to be the right fit,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“They can’t get this one wrong because they’ve already got a good set of attackers.

“And they’ve got to complement them rather than rock the boat.”

It seems as though what we are most keen to avoid is another Nicolas Pepe situation, where we paid over the odds and are now struggling to offload him for a fraction of the price.

I’m not entirely convinced that the wide areas are amongst our weaknesses, but with a return to European football it wouldn’t hurt to add another exciting option to our ranks.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…