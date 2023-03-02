Got Your Conti Cup Final tickets for Arsenal v Chelsea Women? Could be a sell-out.. by Michelle

Arsenal & Chelsea both head to Selhurst Park Stadium this weekend in the Women’s FA Conti Cup Final, Sunday 5th March, 15:00 UK kick-off. Buy your tickets on Crystal Palace website.

Only a few days ago there had been a record-breaking 20,000 tickets sold. Now it looks like you could be running out of time if you haven’t already got your tickets, as per the official Barclays WSL tweet below:

Don't miss out on getting your #ContiCup final tickets 🏆 There are limited tickets available so get yours NOW! 🎫 https://t.co/4EduuTeeiT pic.twitter.com/fuU390WUlM — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) March 2, 2023

Have you got your tickets? Sunday’s Women’s Conti Cup Final is set to be a record-breaking attendance for the event, which is phenomenal and reflects the overall growth in the women’s game.

Arsenal have won the Conti Cup a record five times and will be very much looking to add a sixth winning trophy to their cabinet, given that they have not won the Cup since 2018. But Chelsea will be the favorites given the result last week when these two met last Sunday and Chelsea secured a 2-0 win, knocking our Gunners out of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup..

COYGW! We’ve ALL just got to BELIEVE!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….