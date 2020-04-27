Government keen on Provisional Premier League return date

Arsenal could well be back in action in June if proposed plans go ahead, with the government supposedly keen on a return to action to lift the spirits of the nation.

The United Kingdom, much like a number of other countries, have been put into lockdown in recent months, and football across the globe has more-or-less come to stop.

The government have supposedly tasked a ‘cross-sports working group’ to get horse racing, rugby, cricket and football back into action safely, in hopes of helping to ease tensions in these tough times.

There is currently no timeline on how long lockdown will need to remain in place, but football is supposedly scheduled to return behind closed doors, with neutral venues supposedly set to be used.

A select amount of grounds will be used with the maximum security in order to maintain safety and deter any attempts from fans to try and break lockdown rules in order to try and catch a glimpse of the stars or live football, although there has been plenty of talk about some matches even being available on free-to-air platforms and terrestrial television.

The Premier League has been suspended since March, with Arsenal’s rescheduled match against Manchester City initially stopped before the official announcement was made.

Provisional timetable according to Football.London:

Monday, April 27 Arsenal are the first side to return to training. Players will travel alone and do individual workouts. The club has ten pitches at their London Colney training complex.

Friday, May 1 Premier League shareholders meeting to discuss player contracts, which expire on June 30, and the transfer window.

Thursday, May 7 Potential relaxation of government lockdown measures.

Friday, May 15 Final Premier League meeting to set out plans for return to action.

Monday, May 18 – Sunday, June 7 Premier League clubs return to training while adhering to strict social distancing measures with a three-week window for a mini pre-season before matches.

Monday, June 8 – Monday, July 27 Matches resume behind closed doors with aim to complete the outstanding 92 games in an eight-week period. Seven outstanding FA Cup ties could be completed within this window.

Will sport have a huge impact on the mental state of people stuck home during lockdown? How will the use of neutral stadiums effect team’s finances from sponsors?

