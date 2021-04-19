Government may deny Super League clubs work permit for foreign players

Arsenal faces prospective problems with signing players if they go ahead with plans to join the European Super League.

The Gunners are one of six Premier League teams who have signed up to the proposal by a group of 12 European teams who want to replace the Champions League with the new competition.

The Premier League, UEFA and FIFA are all against the new proposal and Mail Sport reports that the Government will come under pressure to ensure the breakaway teams cannot buy foreign players.

The Premier League, EFL and FA came together to create a points-based system for signing foreign players last year.

The Home Office accepted their system and it has been used to bring in players with ease following Brexit.

The Premier League will now look to get the government to frustrate the ESL members by denying them the privilege to sign foreign players.

The Governing Body Endorsement has to be given to a player signing from outside the UK before he can play in the country and the big six might see their transfer dealings get frustrated by rejections.

This is one way the Premier League can frustrate the efforts of the big six to destroy the beautiful game.