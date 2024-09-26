Graeme Souness explains why he no longer thinks Arsenal can win the Premier League

Graeme Souness now doubts Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League after watching their match against Manchester City.

The Gunners have been in fine form this season, but they faced a tough challenge against City early on in the game.

Arsenal was reduced to ten men before halftime, leading to one of their most defensive performances under Mikel Arteta.

City, one of the top clubs in the world, threw everything at Arsenal as they pushed to score while the Gunners held a 2-1 lead with a man down.

It took a remarkable defensive effort for Arsenal to secure a draw in the match, though they could have won if the game had ended just seconds earlier.

After watching the fixture, Souness now believes that Arsenal may have an inferiority complex when facing Manchester City.

Souness said in the Three Up Front podcast

“I tipped Arsenal to win the league at the start of the season, but I’m doubting myself now. I do think they’re getting better, but they’ve shown an inferiority complex when it comes to City. They were happy to sit back and take whatever came their way at the Etihad, without getting up the pitch and trying to cause a problem. I don’t think that was a great sign.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is baffling that we are being criticised for our performance against one of the top clubs in the world, especially because in our situation, most teams would have done the same thing.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…