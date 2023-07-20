Graeme Souness insists Declan Rice must improve one part of his game

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has reiterated his criticism of Declan Rice for his lack of goalscoring ability, even after the midfielder’s move to Arsenal.

Rice is highly regarded as one of Europe’s top midfielders, particularly for his role as a defensive midfielder who excels in winning back possession for his team.

His defensive prowess was a key factor in Arsenal’s decision to break their transfer record to bring him to the club, and his ability in this area has never been a concern for his former club, West Ham.

However, the aspect that Souness believes Rice needs to improve is his goal-scoring ability. Despite playing primarily as a defensive midfielder, Souness argues that becoming a complete midfielder would require Rice to contribute more goals to his game, regardless of his position on the field.

He tells Talk Sport:

‘The only criticism I had of Declan, was that he did not get enough goals, and I am still standing by that.

‘Just because you’re a defensive midfield player does not mean you can’t chip in with goals.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice plays his role on the pitch very well, that is all that matters, but it would be a good idea if he chips in with some important goals in matches.

Sometimes, the attackers are out of form and the team needs goals from other parts of the pitch.

