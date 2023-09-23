Graeme Souness insists Raya vs Ramsdale battle is good for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s decision to sign David Raya despite already having Aaron Ramsdale as the number-one goalkeeper at Arsenal has faced its fair share of criticism. Ramsdale has garnered a strong reputation as one of England’s top goalkeepers, consistently performing well when given the opportunity for the Gunners.

On the other hand, Raya displayed impressive form during his time at Brentford, catching the attention of Arsenal and earning a place in their squad. He has recently justified his selection with solid performances in his last two appearances for the club, potentially cementing his position as the new first-choice goalkeeper.

While some fans and analysts have expressed scepticism about having two first-choice goalkeepers, Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has voiced a different perspective, suggesting that it might not be a poor decision. The presence of two high-quality goalkeepers can provide healthy competition and depth to the squad, which can ultimately benefit the team’s performance.

He writes in the Daily Mail:

“I like the fact that David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale are competing for the goalkeeper’s jersey and certainly do not subscribe to this modern view that you ‘make the goalkeepers nervous’ by having them vying for the spot.

“Nervous? Oh diddums! Are you seriously going to tell me next that Ramsdale, who’s missed out in the past two matches, should be heading straight to Arsenal’s HR department? If someone challenges the established goalkeeper, then so much the better.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya and Ramsdale are professionals who know they have to be at their best to stay in the team at a top club like Arsenal.

We expect them to keep fighting for the number one shirt at the Emirates and the loser can ask to leave the club if he feels he must.

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arsenal’s excellent win over PSV and the goalkeeper conundrum….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…