Graeme Souness reckons Arsenal star has what it takes to succeed

Graeme Souness has backed Nicolas Pepe to become a star player in the Premier League.

The Ivorian signed for a record £72 million from Lille over the summer and to date, he has struggled to justify the fee.

He has made a slow start to life at the Emirates but he has been impressive recently and it seems that Mikel Arteta has unlocked his potential.

Graeme Souness has been impressed by his showing in his recent games and the former Liverpool enforcer believes that he could become a player that will delight the Arsenal fans for years to come.

“It was difficult for him to start with. There was a lot of huffing and puffing,” Souness said as quoted by the Mirror.

“They paid a lot of money for him but I think he has everything to be successful in our game. Not just to succeed but to be a star in our game.

“He has great pace, quick feet and eye for a goal.

“It has been a difficult learning curve.

“If they get him right they will be a difficult team to play against.”

Pepe is one of several players who have improved under Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard will be keen to get even more out of the Ivorian.

Souness is right with his analysis of Pepe, he does have everything to be successful, he just needed time to bed in and it was never going to be easy when you consider what he has had to put up with this season, three managers and a team devoid of confidence.

It is different now and the change in him is there to see.