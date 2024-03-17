Graeme Souness reveals his admiration for Odegaard

Graeme Souness has expressed his admiration for Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, acknowledging the Norwegian’s journey to become one of the finest players in the world.

When Arsenal signed Odegaard from Real Madrid, he was struggling to make an impact at the Spanish club. However, Mikel Arteta saw the midfielder’s potential and believed in his ability to thrive at Arsenal.

Since joining Arsenal, Odegaard has continued to grow and develop, establishing himself as one of the few wonderkids who have fulfilled their potential.

As Arsenal’s captain, Odegaard leads by example on and off the pitch, earning praise for his character and leadership qualities. He has become a beloved figure in world football, with few questioning his attributes.

Souness is among those who admire Odegaard, appreciating his talent, character, and contributions to the game.

He writes in his column in the Daily Mail:

“I’m a big fan of Martin Odegaard. There’s nothing to dislike about him. He has great energy, he’s a cute passer of the ball, gets his fair share of goals, and he leads by example. He doesn’t strike me as a captain who would dig his teammates out, he prefers to show them how it should be done.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been a brilliant influence on our team, and most importantly, he has carried himself very well as a professional.

He keeps getting better and showed he is the man for the big occasion during the game against FC Porto.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…