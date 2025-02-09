Graeme Souness reveals the role costing Arsenal the title

Graeme Souness has pinpointed the position that has prevented Arsenal from winning the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s rebuild has reached a level where the team is now competing for titles, and they have fought for the league crown for three consecutive seasons. Arsenal could still win the title this season if Liverpool struggles to keep up with their stunning run of form. However, Souness suggests that Arsenal must make some key changes to achieve success in the long term.

Over the past few seasons, the Gunners have strengthened several positions in their squad, even breaking their transfer record to sign Declan Rice. Despite these improvements, Souness believes Arsenal might still need to strengthen their attack to secure major silverware. He argues that the team is only a world-class striker away from being capable of winning the Premier League.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Souness wrote:

“Mikel Arteta has built a really good team who are still a couple of top strikers away from challenging Liverpool to be the very best.

“Those strikers are the hardest thing to find. The most important ingredient in building a winning team – and very much Arsenal’s missing ingredient.

“Put Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak in that Arsenal team – because he’s the player they want to buy this summer – and you are looking at a side who would be the finished article and ready to get their hands on either of the two big trophies.”

Souness’ comments align with what has been clear to Arsenal fans for some time – the team needs a striker to compete at the very top. Despite various efforts to strengthen the squad, Arsenal has yet to sign that key attacking figure. It’s possible that the club will address this need in the summer, which could solve the most obvious gap in their squad.