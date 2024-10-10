Graeme Souness shockingly labels Arsene Wenger’s trophy haul at Arsenal as “lucky” – Seriously?

Is it me or are some trying to downplay what Arsene Wenger achieved at Arsenal? Which is strange because normally time is kind on a person’s legacy.

Graeme Souness was once one of the better pundits around but has got to an age where he’s starting to sound bitter.

Of course, he’s entitled to his opinion, but it is worth stressing he seemed angry on various topics throughout the latest episode of Three Up Front.

If he wasn’t so proud, he might wake up tomorrow and concede he just wasn’t in a good mood.

Simon Jordan and Troy Deeney were truly baffled when they were told that Mr Wenger was not a ‘football man’ and was simply ‘lucky’ to inherit a back 4 and Bergkamp, and that he happened to have knowledge of the French market while the country were producing a golden generation

His two co-hosts are not immune to crazy remarks themselves, so for them to be shocked you know you’re in the minority.

Let me clarify all are entitled to their own point of view but there truly are holes in his thought process.

Given the player he was, you think out of the trio he’s the most qualified to know that winning any league is more than ‘luck’.

It takes not just quality, but mental strength and team spirit to be the most consistent team over an entire campaign.

Look how good we been over the past two years, yet failed to get over the line. Shouldn’t that remind us all how hard it is to be Champions and mean we shouldn’t take for granted the 10 trophies Mr Wenger won?

Whether Mr Souness’ managerial career is questioned, he rightly points out he won silverware wherever at 4 places he coached. Yet he wants to downplay one of his peers winning 10 prizes in 22 years.

You would think Souness would have more empathy of how difficult it is to survive at a big club, the pressure at Liverpool impacting his health.

That’s not a cheap shot it’s just bizarre that a man who flopped at one of England’s giants would belittle the most successful boss in the history of another institution in the UK.

He doesn’t do irony…

It’s also wrong for the Scot to wrongly educate a generation.

Yes, Mr Wenger inherited our famous back 5 but he also walked into a drinking culture at the club, a serious issue for a couple of players.

A decent Cup side, it had been years since we challenged for the title. Look at where that defence was finishing in the years before Mr Wenger and where they were finishing once he arrived.

It’s also not true.

The Invincibles is our greatest achievement yet none of the famous back 5 were around at this point.

You don’t go a whole season undefeated if you can’t build your own defence. You certainly need more then luck.

Souness cited Mr Wenger’s refusal to say much at half time as a weakness. Yet how many legends have said this was a positive as it was trusting the team to find solutions?

It’s true that Mr Wenger didn’t always follow the traditions of the sport in Britain.

Many of his opponents would accuse Mr Wenger of being the worst at socializing, not popping into the office for a post-match drink of wine with his opponent.

Yet being anti-social has nothing to do with tactics and systems. It’s simply a man from a different culture.

I’m sure when working In Italy, Turkey and Portugal Mr Souness didn’t follow every ritual.

He doesn’t need to like Mr Wenger, but the Frenchman has earned the right to be respected.

It’s clear he gave his life to the game, putting his wife and children second.

It’s known that there wasn’t much outside the footballing bubble, his passion almost obsessive.

To say he wasn’t a football man almost belittles his whole story

Souness also cited being on the touchline bemused by what he would hear on our bench. Yet let’s just say Mr Wenger’s record against Mr Souness wasn’t too shabby….

Dan

