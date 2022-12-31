Graeme Souness worried about Arsenal’s lack of Plan B

Former Liverpool man Graeme Souness has commented on Arsenal’s chances of ending this season successfully and he fears they lack a plan B.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been in terrific form this term, which has made them one of the in-form clubs in Europe as they sit at the head of the EPL table.

It is a run of form that benefits everyone at the club and we expect them to have a good end to the season if they can maintain it.

But Souness has doubts, he writes in the Daily Mail:

“Arsenal are playing with a freedom, belief and confidence. When I watch them, they believe they can out-football and out-score anyone. That is a tremendous conviction to have.

“But it can cost you, because I don’t think they have a plan B. That is not a criticism.

“It is just that Mikel Arteta has instilled so much belief in his players that they go out and play their own game. It will be fascinating to see how that strategy fares when they meet City in February.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some fine players in our current squad, which means we can set up our team in different systems and formations.

Souness might think we have just the one plan to win games because we have not tinkered too much with our system, but we trust Arteta to come up with a new solution if our current one stops working.

For now, we need to just stay focused and work on our performances while ignoring what pundits think.

