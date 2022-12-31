Graeme Souness worried about Arsenal’s lack of Plan B

Former Liverpool man Graeme Souness has commented on Arsenal’s chances of ending this season successfully and he fears they lack a plan B.
Mikel Arteta’s men have been in terrific form this term, which has made them one of the in-form clubs in Europe as they sit at the head of the EPL table.
It is a run of form that benefits everyone at the club and we expect them to have a good end to the season if they can maintain it.
But Souness has doubts, he writes in the Daily Mail:
“Arsenal are playing with a freedom, belief and confidence. When I watch them, they believe they can out-football and out-score anyone. That is a tremendous conviction to have.
“But it can cost you, because I don’t think they have a plan B. That is not a criticism.
“It is just that Mikel Arteta has instilled so much belief in his players that they go out and play their own game. It will be fascinating to see how that strategy fares when they meet City in February.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have some fine players in our current squad, which means we can set up our team in different systems and formations.
Souness might think we have just the one plan to win games because we have not tinkered too much with our system, but we trust Arteta to come up with a new solution if our current one stops working.
For now, we need to just stay focused and work on our performances while ignoring what pundits think.
Not needing to use a Plan B is not the same as not having one.
What is City or Liverpool’s plan B? Newcastle have one to an extent due to their personnel but even then Howe is a manager who believes in consistency and playing a certain way. Just watched a fantastic long-form interview with him talking about his year out and he made that very clear in it.
Plan B is a cliche that is overused and betrays a lack of original thought.It is used by virtually every pundit and, unfortunately, by many subscribers to JA.
Such a lot of nonsenne is talkedby so many across many decades alreay about plan A and Plan B.
So let us examine wht is meant by Plan A. It plainly means that the preferred method of playing is used And why? Because it has the most often success, THAT being WHY it is used. Obvious then? It OUGHT to be.
Lets now examine what is meant by Plan B. It surely means that Plan A has not worked out and so a second best method of playing, Plan B, is chosen And why would anyone sensible choose a second best plan when the best one, Plan A failed to work? Because Plan A- the best choice, remember , does not work.
So if the best choice does not work, WHY do some people think a second best choice is more likely to work? Some of us do NOT think that!
We think that sticking to what works best most often is the correct percentage way to play and that is WHY Plan B is so often a nonsense concept.
REALITY! Or, if you prefer, logical thinking!! As demonstrated.
Now, that being said, there IS a flaw in what I write. Can anyone come up with it? Logical thinking will help you!
Well, plan A won’t necessarily work against everyone in every game. Sometimes teams have their own plan to counter your plan A, so a fall back strategy is useful, the opposition might not be able to counter it. Typically they just want us to be able to throw on a tall striker to win headers if we’re struggling to break through a defence with our short passing game. Not convinced we need a plan B, but it’s not necessarily flawed logic. Sometimes our preferred way of playing is simply not the best/most effective way of playing.